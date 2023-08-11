Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Target were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,953. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

