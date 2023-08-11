Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,874 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.43% of Target worth $324,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

TGT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.92. 4,371,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,581. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.