TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TASK

TaskUs Price Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.41.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.