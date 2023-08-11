TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $266.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average is $227.50. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

