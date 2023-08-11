TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graham worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Graham by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of GHC opened at $588.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $575.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.22. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

