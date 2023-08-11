TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $274.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

