TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,948 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.