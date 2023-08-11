TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $561.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.