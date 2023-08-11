TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

