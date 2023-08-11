TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

