TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $225.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

