TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,658 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $240.24 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $447.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

