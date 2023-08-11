TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

