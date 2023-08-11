TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Boosted by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $519,894,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $610,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TC Energy by 65.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after buying an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after buying an additional 6,412,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,265,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 2,305,301 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $36.30 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

