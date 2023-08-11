TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. National Bankshares raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.75.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.33. The company had a trading volume of 967,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.