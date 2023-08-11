TD Cowen Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $28.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

