TD Cowen Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $105.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53.

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,393,266 shares of company stock worth $362,792,579 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

