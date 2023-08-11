TD Securities Cuts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$29.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 1,537,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,953. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 227.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

