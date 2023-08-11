TD Securities Increases Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$8.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.





Shares of HZNOF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

