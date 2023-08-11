TD Securities Increases Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$8.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Dexterra Group Stock Up 3.0 %
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
