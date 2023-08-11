TD Securities Raises K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to C$43.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

About K-Bro Linen

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF remained flat at $25.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

