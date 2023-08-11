TD Securities Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$215.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$194.60.

WSP traded up C$3.81 on Thursday, hitting C$187.26. 84,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$175.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$174.16. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$143.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.5908264 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

