TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,500 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for approximately 2.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.62% of TD SYNNEX worth $57,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. 228,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354,205 shares of company stock valued at $222,456,874 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

