TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 36108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

TDCX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $950.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TDCX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 12.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

