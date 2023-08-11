Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 2.1 %

TGLS opened at $35.94 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

