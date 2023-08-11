Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TGEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

