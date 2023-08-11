Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Trading Up 5%

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. It operates through unifi, TM ONE, TM Global, and Shared Services/Others segments. The company offers a suite of communication services and solutions in fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, content, Wi-Fi, cloud, data centre, cybersecurity, IoT, and smart services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.