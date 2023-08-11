Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -89.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.47) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -157.4%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

