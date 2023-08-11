Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

