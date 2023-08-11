TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TIXT stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.