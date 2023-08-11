Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $62.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s current price.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

TDC stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

