Teradyne, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $478,712 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.