TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0147 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.02 million and $8.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003581 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,600,036 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,253,133 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

