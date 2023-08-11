Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.34. The stock had a trading volume of 109,338,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,090,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $778.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.00 and its 200-day moving average is $209.85.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

