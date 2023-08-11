Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-$5.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,657. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

