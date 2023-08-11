TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CSFB

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$121.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII
TFI International Price Performance
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.