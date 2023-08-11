TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CSFB

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$121.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.82.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

About TFI International

TFI International stock traded up C$2.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$178.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.18. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$117.42 and a twelve month high of C$178.98.

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.