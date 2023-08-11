The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 812,379 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $588,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after buying an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $32,963,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

