The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 59.30

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.76) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,274 ($54.62) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,063.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,156.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($39.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($58.13).
Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group
In other news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,998 ($51.09) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($12,619.88). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Growing Margin Apparel Stocks To Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.