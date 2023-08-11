The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 59.30

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.76) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,274 ($54.62) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,063.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,156.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($39.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($58.13).

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

In other news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,998 ($51.09) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($12,619.88). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.87) to GBX 4,580 ($58.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.44) to GBX 4,474 ($57.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($61.34) to GBX 4,400 ($56.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($55.59) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($65.18) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,494.43 ($57.44).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

