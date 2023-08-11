The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $115,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

