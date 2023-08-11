The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $11.93 on Friday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

