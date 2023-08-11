The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.32. 25,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

