The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for approximately 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.27% of Clorox worth $52,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

