The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.84% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $57,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,260. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

