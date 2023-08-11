The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 867,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $942.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 521,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

