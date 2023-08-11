The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $932.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.