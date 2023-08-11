The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,498. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

