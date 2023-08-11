The Goldman Sachs Group Increases HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $63.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.