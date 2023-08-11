The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,596 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for 3.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $91,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,824,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 799,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,717. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

