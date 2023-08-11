The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565,121 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for 14.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.80% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $402,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.