The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.96. 556,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $132.42 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

