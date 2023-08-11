The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kroger by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 3,592,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

